German Detective to Reveal Evidence on MH17 Crash if JIT Confirms Participation in Procedure

German private detective Joseph Resch has announced that he is ready to disclose evidence relating to the crash of Flight MH17 that he has gathered - if the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Netherlands, and Malaysia confirm their participation in the procedure in written form by 18 October. He also demanded that global media outlets and interested states be granted access to the information he reveals.
Resch indicated that if the mentioned entities don't agree to his terms, he will decide that the international community is not interested in his findings or in investigating all aspects of the plane's crash.
