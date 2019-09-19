German Detective to Reveal Evidence on MH17 Crash if JIT Confirms Participation in Procedure

The private detective, who conducted his own separate investigation into the MH17 disaster, has repeatedly stated to have new ground-breaking evidence, but has refused to present it to the Joint Investigation Team unless it agrees to make it public.

German private detective Joseph Resch has announced that he is ready to disclose evidence relating to the crash of Flight MH17 that he has gathered - if the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Netherlands, and Malaysia confirm their participation in the procedure in written form by 18 October. He also demanded that global media outlets and interested states be granted access to the information he reveals.

Resch indicated that if the mentioned entities don't agree to his terms, he will decide that the international community is not interested in his findings or in investigating all aspects of the plane's crash.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW