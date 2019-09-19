'Peaceful Solution' to Crisis in Region Preferable After Attack on Saudi Aramco Facilities - Pompeo

The day before, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the attacks on two oil refineries in Saudi Arabia were "an Iranian attack" that was an "act of war."

Despite blaming Iran for the latest attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he would prefer to see a "peaceful solution" to the crisis in the region.

"We'd like a peaceful resolution. I hope the Islamic Republic of Iran sees it the same way," he said after meeting with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates.

Last Saturday, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Following the attack, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn't waste much time in blaming the attack on Iran, while the latter refuted the accusations.

Later on, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa that based on evidence he'd seen, it appears as though Iran was responsible for the attack.

Iran has denied all accusation, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

