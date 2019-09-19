JCPOA Foreign Ministers May Meet on Sidelines of UN General Assembly - Tehran

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers from the signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany have recently suggested holding a meeting of the foreign ministers from JCPOA countries, although it was supposed to take place before the UNGA.

"Considering the circumstances at the moment, this meeting might happen on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly if the Iranian delegation comes to New York", Mousavi told the outlet Khabar Online.

The 74th session of the General Assembly began Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi said that Tehran was ready to go back to fully complying with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if other parties to the deal fully adhere to it.

In early September, Tehran started the third stage of reducing its nuclear commitments to the 2015 deal. The first announcement of the move was made in May, just a year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, which led to the reinstatement of sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.

According to Tehran, it would reduce its obligations under the treaty every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015. Under the deal, Tehran was to significantly limit its nuclear programme in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

After Washington's withdrawal last year, Iran first increased its enriched uranium stockpile beyond the 300-kilogramme limit (661 pounds) set by the JCPOA and then began enriching uranium beyond the allowed 3.67 percent level.