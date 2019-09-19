Russia to Veto UNSC Resolution for Ceasefire in Syria’s Northwest Thursday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia may veto a UN Security Council draft resolution during a vote on Thursday calling for a ceasefire in the northwest of Syria, a diplomatic source at the United Nations said.

In August, the "humanitarian troika" comprising Germany, Belgium and Kuwait proposed a draft resolution urging for a ceasefire in Syria’s northwestern regions and ensuring access to aid agencies there.

"Tomorrow, there is going to be a vote on the draft resolution at 3:00 p.m. [EDT]," the source said on Wednesday. "It is a difficult situation, precisely, because Russia is opposed to passing the resolution, so let’s see tomorrow."

The source explained that Russia and the United States so far could not find an agreement on the text of the document.

"As penholders, Belgium, Germany and Kuwait are in the middle of this, so they are trying to find a compromise that is acceptable for all," the source said.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the current ceasefire in the Syrian city of Idlib had been violated by Islamic extremists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in later remarks that Idlib is controlled by radical groups affiliated with the Al-Qaeda* terrorist organization and Russia together with Iran and Turkey is determined to put an end to the tense situation.

Putin stressed that Russia is determined to support the Syrian army in conducting operations to stem the terrorist threat.

Passing a resolution requires nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council - Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.