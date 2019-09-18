Register
18 September 2019
    In this image made from a video broadcast on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite news channel on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, a man walks through a parking lot as the smoke from a fire at the Abqaiq oil processing facility can be seen behind him in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and another major oilfield Saturday, sparking huge fires at a vulnerable chokepoint for global energy supplies

    Saudi Prince Asks Seoul to Help Boost Air Defence After Attack on Oil Facilities - Reports

    © AP Photo / Anonymous
    World
    212
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman held phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday to discuss the fallout of the recent attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities and ask Seoul for assistance in enhancing the kingdom’s air defence, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the presidential administration.

    According to the outlet, the sides stressed the importance of a unified global response to the recent attack.

    "The attack on Saudi oil facilities represents a threat to security not only in South Korea but also in the whole world, and the international community needs to deal resolutely with the issue," Moon told the prince.

    The president noted that the kingdom was South Korea's main oil supplier, accounting for 30 percent of its total oil imports.

    The Saudi prince, in turn, asked South Korea to help boost the national air defence, with the two agreeing to hold relevant consultations, the administration reportedly said.

    Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output. The closure of oil facilities has triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide.

    While Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusations. The Saudi Defense Ministry has pledged to present the evidence of Iran's alleged involvement in the attack on Wednesday.

