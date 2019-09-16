ANKARA (Sputnik) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in response to a question about a drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, said that the people of Yemen has the right to self-defense.

“As for the drone attack... I would like to note security issues. Every day, Yemen is bombed and its innocent population is killed. Therefore, the people of Yemen was forced to respond due to the inflow of weapons that enters Saudi Arabia daily and is used against them [Yemen]. The people of Yemen protect themselves from attacks," Rouhani said.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.

Washington placed blame for the attack on Iran. US President Donald Trump said that the culprit behind the attacks was identified and the United States was ready to respond as soon as Saudi Arabia names the party responsible for the incident. Tehran refuted all allegations.