Being Jeffrey Epstein: Keep a Gun in Bed, Stay Cool at Night, Eat Greens, and Play Some ‘Spy Games’

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly killed himself in a New York detention facility last month as he faced allegations of sexual abuse involving minors. The financier had kept a low profile ever since his 2008 guilty plea to prostitution-related charges, but new revelations from women who once were in his orbit shed light on the earlier years of his life.

Several female acquaintances of Jeffrey Epstein have shared details on what it looked like to be a multi-millionaire and a sexual predator at the same time. Vanity Fair contributor Vanessa Grigoriadis has interviewed some of Epstein’s alleged ex-girlfriends, who wished to remain anonymous.

In their words, the late hedge fund manager was quiet and charming and spent most of the day speaking on the phone. It is claimed that he didn’t drink or use drugs or smoke, practised Iyengar Yoga, and favoured whole grains, proteins, and leafy greens over eating out.

Epstein divided his time between Manhattan, where he owned a $77 million townhouse, Paris, where he had a luxury home near the Arc de Triomphe, and several private islands in the Caribbean that are rumoured to have hosted orgies involving teenage girls.

One ex-girlfriend recounted that Epstein’s preferred bedroom temperature was 12 degrees Celsius – he apparently believed it was right for an ideal sleep.

“I was like, ‘I’m f**ing freezing. I’m going to die of hypothermia,’” she said in the interview.

“Jeffrey was brilliant in understanding how people felt,” she added. “He could feel energy very clearly. But I think because he’s a sociopath; he would manipulate that for his own needs. The average human population just doesn’t operate that way, and thank God.”

According to another woman who dated Epstein, he slept with a holstered gun in the bed and was always playing “spy games”. She believes he tapped her phone after they broke up as he quoted to her something she told her girlfriend earlier on the phone. “I threw the phone out and cut off all contact with him,” she added.

An unnamed Sports Illustrated model who apparently knew Epstein described him as “insecure”. “He was emotionally infantile, stunted, without an inner world,” she said.

Even though Epstein is dead, the prosecutors aren’t done investigating. FBI agents have raided his home in the US Virgin Islands and seized his computers; an investigation has also been launched in France, where some of his crimes allegedly took place.

The accusations also involve Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and his long-time associate, as well as Prince Andrew, who once was friends with Epstein. Alleged victims have accused Maxwell of scouting teenage girls for Epstein and claimed Prince Andrew had participated in his sex ring. Maxwell, who has disappeared from public view, previously denied the allegations along with Andrew, who said he was “appalled” by reports of sex abuse claims against Epstein.