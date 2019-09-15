At Least 1 Killed in Canada as Multiple People Shot in Toronto Suburb of Mississauga

At least one person has been killed and multiple people injured, according to the Peel Regional Police department.

No information on the shooter has been released. Officers were called to Morning Star Drive and Darcel Avenue just before 6:30 p.m, local time.

- One victim pronounced deceased on scene, Homicide Bureau was notified — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) 14 September 2019

According to 680 NEWS, citing eyewitnesses, at least 20 gunshots were fired. The total number of casualties remains unknown, according to Peel Regional Police. Police say they have dispatched multiple units to the scene, including tactical teams.

According to police, two teenagers with serious injuries and a man with a minor injury were taken to a hospital, while one woman is in life-threatening condition at a trauma centre.

Canada has very low levels of gun violence, particularly when compared with its neighbor the United States, which continues to have the highest number of gun deaths per capita of any developed nation; a minimum number of 33,000 victims annually, including hundreds of children, according to media reports.

Last year, two tragic events shocked the city of Toronto. A woman and a young girl were killed and 13 others injured in a July 2018 shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood. In May 2018, a blast ripped through the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, injuring 15.