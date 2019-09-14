Register
    President Donald Trump welcomes visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019

    Trump: US, Israel Negotiating Mutual Defence Treaty

    Earlier, Israeli media reported that Washington and Tel Aviv were considering making a joint statement on their plans to enter into a joint defence pact ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections.

    US President Donald Trump has confirmed on Twitter that he has spoken to his Israeli counterpart Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the prospects of signing a mutual defence treaty.

    Saying such a pact would "further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries," Trump said he looked "forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections," during a meeting at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    Trump's comments follow a report by Haaretz earlier this month that aides to the Israeli prime minister have been lobbying their US counterparts to get the White House to make a verbal commitment to protect Israel from any future existential threat before the signing of a formal mutual defence pact.

    According to the newspaper, Tel Aviv was looking to assure a 'grand presidential gesture' from Trump to boost Netanyahu's electoral prospects during upcoming Israeli legislative elections on September 17, and was looking to make other diplomatic gestures, including a meeting with Russia's president "to bolster the premier's portrayal as sharing close relations with top world leaders."

    Former Israeli defence minister and Blue and White alliance co-leader Benny Gantz slammed the US-Israel mutual defence pact idea last week, saying it would be "a serious mistake" which had the potential to harm Israel's security.

    This was the case, Gantz said, "because a mutual defence treaty requires us to coordinate our security with the United States....This is not what we want. We haven't asked anyone to be killed for our sakes, we haven't asked anyone to fight for us, and we haven't asked anyone for the right to defend the State of Israel."

    In the years following the Second World War, the United States signed over half a dozen mutual defence pacts, with countries including the NATO nations, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. However, although the defence relationship between Israel and the United States has been described by the Pentagon as extremely close, the two countries do not have a formal mutual defence pact. But the US has provided the country with over $140 billion in mostly military aid since WWII, and the two countries have been involved in close cooperation in weapons development and in other areas.

    In 1981, the Reagan administration signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Israel, leading to closer security cooperation and coordination, and aimed at boosting the US position against what were then seen to be 'Soviet-controlled forces' in the Middle East. In 1987, Israel became a major non-NATO ally to the US. This cooperation was strengthened under the George H.W. Bush, Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. Defence ties were soured somewhat during the Obama administration, particularly after the US suspended arms deliveries to the country during the 2014 Gaza war. Ties were soon normalised when the Trump administration entered office.

    The two countries already regularly carry out joint exercises, and the US maintains a missile early warning radar station near Dimona, an Israeli city in the Negev desert where Israel maintains a nuclear research facility.

    The US has repeatedly provided Israel with assistance during wartime, with the most notable campaign launched during the Arab-Israeli War of October 1973 when, amid fears that Tel Aviv might lose to the Soviet-backed Arab coalition, the US airlifted thousands of tonnes of arms and supplies to Israel, and transferred dozens of US fighter planes and transport aircraft to the country. In 2006, during the 34-day-long war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the United States provided Israel with munitions and fuel for the country's air force.

