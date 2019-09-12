Register
14:58 GMT +312 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit campaigners protest outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain August 29, 2019

    Operation Yellowhammer: British Government’s Own Documents Warn of Post-Brexit ‘Disorder’

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The British government has reluctantly published internal documents setting out the worst scenarios in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The opposition passed a motion in Parliament on Monday which ordered Boris Johnson’s government to come clean.

    The government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit, known as Operation Yellowhammer, include warnings about the disruption to cross-Channel trade by the sudden ending of the European Union customs regulations.

    The document says: “There is a risk panic buying will cause or exacerbate food supply disruption” and points out: “Low-income groups will be disproportionately affected by any price rises in food and fuel.”

    In 2016 UK citizens in a referendum voted to leave the European Union.

    ​The country was initially set to withdraw from the bloc in March 2019 but MPs voted down the Brexit deal negotiated by Theresa May and the deadline was moved to 31 October.

    When Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July he vowed to get Britain out of the EU by 31 October “with or without a deal.”

    Critics say he has made no attempt to renegotiate Mrs May’s deal and opposition MPs say he is simply planning to crash out with no deal.

    The Yellowhammer documents presume 31 October will be the date of a no-deal Brexit - despite Labour's insistence they will force Mr Johnson to ask for an extension - and point out because that day is a Thursday the first day when the consequences will be felt will be Friday 1 November which is “not to our advantage.”

    ​Britain will be relegated to “third country status”, on a par with countries like Norway and Iceland.

    The document says: “France will impose EU mandatory controls on UK goods from Day 1 No Deal (D1ND)…between 50-85 percent of HGVs travelling via the short Channel straits may not be ready for French customs.”

    Trucks which are not ready for the new customs regime could end up blocking ports like Dover and Ramsgate and there would be a knock-on effect on motorways in Kent. The document warns this could last for at least three months.

    The Yellowhammer documents, which were drawn up last month,  have formed the basis of the government’s no-deal planning.

    ​With the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy no longer applying to the UK, the document also raises the spectre of a new “cod war” - the clashes in the 1970s between British and Icelandic navy gunboats backing fishermen from their respective countries.

    It says: “Up to 282 EU and EEA nations fishing vessels could enter illegally, or already be fishing in UK waters…on day one. This is likely to cause anger and frustration in the UK catching sector, which could lead to both clashes between fishing vessels and an increase in the non-compliance in the domestic fleet.”

    It adds: “Competing demands on UK government and DA maritime agencies and their assets could put enforcement and response capabilities at risk, especially in the event of concurrent or cumulative incidents, which are likely to include illegal fishing, borders violations (smuggling and illegal migration) and any disorder or criminality arising as a result, eg violent disputes or blockading of ports.”

    ​Yellowhammer predicts: “Protests and counter-protests will take place across the UK."

    It also says: “Law enforcement data and information sharing between UK and EU will be disrupted.”

    In February the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Brexit, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Martin, said British police officers and their European counterparts were dreading a no-deal Brexit.

    He said one of the biggest worries was that British police forces would no longer have access to the Schengen Information System - a criminal database - and he said Britain would be "less safe" in the event of no-deal.

    ​Mr Martin also said the EU arrest warrant system would be suspended, making it harder for Britain to get fugitives who fled to the European mainland or the Republic of Ireland.

    Parliament has been suspended by Mr Johnson - who has denied claims he lied to the Queen in order to get her to sign off on the prorogation - and he is pushing for a general election to resolve the impasse.

    His opponents say they will let him call an election only once the threat of a no-deal exit is taken off the table.

    Michael Gove, the cabinet minister responsible for no-deal preparations, said the assumptions in the Yellowhammer document were being reviewed.

    ​The document says: "Some cross-border UK financial services will be disrupted. Law enforcement data and information sharing between UK and EU will be disrupted. UK nationals will lose their EU citizenship and, as a result, can expect to lose associated rights and access to services over time, or be required to access them on a different basis to now."

    It warns British citizens travelling to and from the EU may be subject to increased immigration checks.

    While the demand for energy and water “will be met” and the government expects no disruption to electricity or gas interconnections, the availability of certain types of foodstuffs will decrease.

    One part of the document - Article 15 - remains classified.

     

    Tags:
    customs, Dover, France, Operation Yellowhammer, Boris Johnson, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse