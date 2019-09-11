Oil Tycoon T. Boone Pickens Dies at 91

Legendary oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, self-described as an "opinionated energy investor, entrepreneur, a proponent of American energy resources and philanthropist", died on 11 September at his home in Dallas, CNBC reported. Spokesman and Vice President of Public Affairs with BP Capital Jay Rosser later confirmed the reports.
I am so incredibly sad to hear about the passing of T. Boone Pickens. He did so much for #OSU and yes, was a business genius. Go Pokes. pic.twitter.com/fOryLX01sf— Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) September 11, 2019
Thomas Boone Pickens Jr. began his career with Phillips Petroleum and in 1956 he worked as the architect behind Mesa Petroleum. Years later, in 1996, he founded the energy-focused hedge fund BP Capital. As of November 2016, Pickens had a net worth of $500 million.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
