Trump Says Bolton Didn't Get Along With Important People in Administration

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on 10 September that he had asked Bolton to resign since his services were no longer required at the White House. The president noted that he and others in his administration had strongly disagreed with many of Bolton's suggestions on foreign policy.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton didn't get along with important people in the administration, Trump said in a statement. The US president also criticised Bolton's "Libyan model" for North Korean denuclearisation, saying it was among several other mistakes that the former national security adviser had made at the post. According to Trump, Bolton offended North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un by requiring that he follow the "Libyan model" and hand over all his nuclear weapons.

Trump continued by saying that there are five people whom he considers to be very qualified to fill the role of national security adviser.

The US president also pointed out that John Bolton was "way out of line" on Venezuela, supporting a coup in the Latin American country and pushing for military options.

