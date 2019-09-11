Register
17:34 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of war-time prime minister Winston Churchill, gives an impromptu speech beside a British Mark IV tank in Trafalgar Square in central London, on September 15, 2016, during a photocall to mark 100 years to the day since they were first used in action during World War One. - 100 years ago today, Britain sent tanks onto the front line for the very first time as part of the country's Somme Offensive in 1916, at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette

    Throwing Out The Dead Wood: How Many MPs Could Be Deselected Before UK General Election?

    © AFP 2019 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Britain is due to hold a general election before the end of the year with Labour saying it will accept a poll once it is sure a no-deal Brexit cannot happen on 31 October. But which MPs are likely to be missing from the ballot paper?

    Labour’s Deputy Leader Tom Watson reportedly survived a trigger ballot on Tuesday night, which would have meant he would have faced a deselection challenge.

    Mr Watson has enraged many supporters of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with his comments which were perceived as undermining him but he seems to have narrowly survived being replaced as the party’s candidate for West Bromwich East.

    But Mr Watson is not alone in facing a challenge from the Left of his party and Boris Johnson is also keen on purging from the Conservative Party dozens of MPs who have either rebelled or threatened to rebel over Brexit.

    ​So who faces the biggest threat?

    Dominic Grieve (Conservative)

    Remainers consider him a saint for his role in standing up to Boris Johnson, and Theresa May before him, on Brexit but many Tories consider Dominic Grieve the ultimate traitor.

    Grieve, 63, has been Tory MP for Beaconsfield, an affluent constituency just outside London, since 1997.

    He was Attorney General between 2010 an 2014 under David Cameron but was sacked when he spoke out in defence of the European Court of Human Rights.

    Grieve is from the liberal wing of the Tory Party and his pro-European sentiments mean he is unlikely to be selected as the candidate for Beaconsfield.

    Jason Behenna, the Deputy Chairman of the Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association, told The Sun: "He has failed two confidence votes already, and has to go before the Executive if he wants re-adoption as our candidate. He would do well to remember who he is representing and their expressed wishes."

    Expect a huge queue of prospective Tory MPs lining up for the safe seat if it is declared vacant.

    Virendra Sharma (Labour)

    The MP for Southall in west London has one of the biggest majorities in the country - 22,090 - and his constituency, which is overwhelmingly South Asian, is a Labour stronghold.

    ​But Sharma, 72, has fallen out with his Constituency Labour Party and earlier this year they passed a vote of no confidence in him because of his “poor attendance at CLP meetings” and also because he was accused of failing to take up cudgels on behalf of residents who are mired in a dispute with the Labour-controlled council over air pollution at a former gasworks site which is being redeveloped for housing.

    ​Onkar Sahota, a member of the Greater London Assembly, is waiting in the wings if a trigger ballot is called, although he does not have particularly left-wing credentials.

    Sir Nicholas Soames (Conservative)

    Winston Churchill’s grandson, Sir Nicholas Soames, lost the party whip after voting against the government on no-deal Brexit and is likely to face an uphill battle for selection.

    Sir Nicholas, 71, may well decide to retire with his dignity intact rather than facing a bruising and humiliating battle to be reselected.

    If he does go there will be a queue of people wanting his safe seat in Mid-Sussex, where he has a 19,000 majority and has been MP since 1997.

    Among them could be Amber Rudd, who quit as Work and Pensions Secretary at the weekend but voted with the government in the crucial Brexit votes.

    Rudd, 56, has a wafer-thin majority of only 346 in Hastings and would almost certainly lose her seat to Labour’s Peter Chowney in a general election.

    She has been tipped for a “chicken run” to Mid-Sussex before but in 2018, when asked whether he would vacate the seat for Rudd, his one-word response was “Balls”.

    Diana Johnson (Labour)

    The Labour MP for Hull North, Diana Johnson, was the first to be “triggered”, last week.

    The trigger ballot means she will not be automatically reselected but will have to go into a battle with a number of other candidates from an all-women shortlist.

    Johnson was defended by fellow moderate, Caroline Flint, who said she was a great MP.

    ​Baroness Chakrabarti, Labour's frontbench chief legal adviser, told Sky News: “There will be a shortlist - it'll be an all women shortlist - and no doubt she'll be on it. I don't believe that this is targeted, from what I've heard, this is not some plot or some factional polarisation issue.”

    Johnson, who has been MP since 2005, resigned from her job as a shadow minister in the wake of Hilary Benn’s “coup” against Jeremy Corbyn and she voted for Owen Smith in the leadership election, which is possibly the main reason she faces deselection.

    Ed Vaizey (Conservative)

    The Tory MP for Wantage in Oxfordshire, Ed Vaizey, is now independent after losing the whip after he voted against the government as one of the 21 rebels.

    Vaizey was Culture Minister between 2010 and 2016 but fell out of favour with Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

    Wantage and Didcot Conservative Association told the Oxford Mail: “The association officers would like thank Ed for all his hard work since his selection in November 2002 and his election in 2005. Three years since the biggest democratic vote in our nation’s history, we need to get on and deliver on that referendum result and move on as a party and a country. We will decide on the selection of a Conservative Parliamentary Candidate in due course.”

    Vaizey, 51, may well decide to go back to his old career as a barrister rather than seek to win through the selection process.

    The constituency has a 17,000 Tory majority so there will be no shortage of suitors.

    Liz Kendall (Labour)

    In 2015, after Ed Miliband stood down as leader of the Labour Party, Liz Kendall was one of the first to throw her hat in the ring.

    But her Blairite bandwagon crashed off the road and she was heavily defeated by Jeremy Corbyn - who won almost 60 percent of the votes, compared to 4.5 percent for Kendall.

    Ever since then Kendall has known her days in the party are numbered and the inevitable process to deselect began earlier this week.

    Left-wingers within Leicester West Labour Party have started the trigger ballot process and hope to deselect her.

    Ms Kendall, a Cambridge graduate, told the Leicester Mercury: “I will work day and night to convince Labour party members in Leicester West to re-select me as their candidate for the next election. I love being the Labour MP for Leicester West. Serving my constituents and this city is the greatest honour of my life."

    Tags:
    Dominic Grieve, Boris Johnson, General Election, selection
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse