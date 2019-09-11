Bolton's Resignation Won't Change Russian Stance Towards US – Deputy FM

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had asked John Bolton to resign due to disagreements between him and the national security advisor.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that ties between Washington and Moscow haven’t changed since Trump's advisor Bolton stepped down, stressing that reshuffles in a US administration usually do not tend to normalise relations with Russia.

"We can't evaluate this event, because it is a purely internal matter of the US. We have repeatedly observed in the past that certain changes within the administration do not lead to any improvement in relations, despite statements by high-ranking representatives of the very same administration", the official said.

He also noted that Moscow will take stock according to actions, and not statements.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, and national security adviser John Bolton, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi

Bolton, known as a hawk in the Trump administration, left the White House amid reports that he had major disagreements with the US president over an invitation to the Taliban for peace talks. Trump later rejected those reports calling them fake.

Commenting on the advisor's resignation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that the country's foreign policy would not change.