Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who appeared to be one of the central figures in China's online retailing boom, stepped down as chairman of on Tuesday at a time when the second beggiest economy's fast-changing industry faces a bit of limbo amid the China-EU war of tariffs.
Formerly a teacher, Ma is one of China's wealthiest and best-known entrepreneurs. He gave up his post on his 55th birthday as part of a succession announced a year ago, with the magnate remaining in the Alibaba Partnership as a member.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
