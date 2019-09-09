Iran's Restart of Centrifugal Research, Development Works Poses No Threat - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's restart of is its centrifugal research and development works does not pose any threat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"From the nuclear non-proliferation's point of view, the restart of Iranian centrifugal research and development works does not present any threat. The important part is that all the work is conducted by Iranian specialists under the IAEA's [International Atomic Energy Agency] constant monitoring. A relevant report has been presented to the agency's board of governors. There is no risk of reorienting Iranian research to undeclared usage. Iran fully observes the Non-Proliferation Treaty, follows the comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA, implements the Additional Protocol," the ministry said in a statement regarding the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

The ministry added that Iran had initiated the third round of steps to scrap the deal only because of Washington's reckless foreign policy.

Moscow also urged all sides of the JCPOA to show wisdom and preserve the agreement.

Earlier in the day, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that it had begun installing advanced centrifuges which would allow it to increase the enrichment levels of its uranium stocks

On September 6, Tehran started the third stage of reducing its nuclear commitments under the 2015 deal. The first announcement of the move was made in May, just a year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement that led to the reinstatement of sanctions against the Middle Eastern country.

Tehran vowed to reduce its obligations under the treaty every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests under the agreement.

The US withdrawal prompted France, Germany and the United Kingdom to create a joint mechanism for trade with Iran called INSTEX. However, the mechanism, launched this summer, only covers the supply of medicines, medical equipment, and agricultural products, while Tehran is seeking to include oil exports in the deal.