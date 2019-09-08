Video: Netanyahu's Cabinet Corrects Boss After He Calls Boris Johnson 'Boris Yeltsin' on Live Television

The Israeli prime minister met with Johnson in London on Thursday to discuss trade relations and defence cooperation, with Tel Aviv also reportedly trying to lobby London to thwart a French initiative to provide Iran with a $15 billion credit line which would soften the effects of US sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a bit of a blunder on the name of Britain’s prime minister on Sunday during a meeting with his cabinet. During the meeting, which was broadcast on TV, Netanyahu reported that he had come “back from a quick visit to London where I met Prime Minister Boris Yeltsin.”

In the footage of the minor flub, members of Netanyahu’s cabinet could be seen immediately saying in unison “Boris Johnson!” to correct their boss.

Yeltsin, who died in 2007, became head of the Russian republic of the USSR in 1990, proclaiming ‘sovereignty’ from the centre the same year, and formally terminating the Soviet Union’s existence in an accord signed with the Belarusian and Ukrainian presidents in December 1991. Yeltsin led Russia until December 1999, with his presidency marked by immense political and economic turmoil, corruption and crime, as well as the war in Chechnya.

Netanyahu met Yeltsin on at least one occasion in his capacity as prime minister in 1997 during his first term in office.

© Sputnik / Чумичев Yeltsin and Netanyahu meet during the Israeli prime minister's official visit to Russia, March 1997.

The reason for Sunday’s slip wasn’t immediately clear, with the Jerusalem Post calling it a “rare mistake” amid the ongoing Israeli election campaign. UK-based newspaper Jewish News, meanwhile, took a more conspiratorial slant, suggesting that the ‘slip’ was intentional. “Much like his late Russian namesake, [Boris Johnson] stands accused of political mismanagement, overseeing massive growth of inequality and undermining his country’s standing as a world power,” the paper claimed.

Online, users were divided over what to make of the flub, with some calling it a “Freudian slip” while others suggested Netanyahu was “joking.” Others argued that maybe the PM was just suffering from “jetlag.”

Naturally, some users took the opportunity to poke fun at Netanyahu, Johnson, or both. Finally, some urged their fellow users to give Netanyahu a break, saying “everyone plays the fool sometime[s].”

