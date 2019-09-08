Register
08 September 2019
    In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York.

    Hillary Clinton Gets Trashed Online After Talking up Meghan Markle as ‘Inspiration’

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Mrs Clinton lent her support to Meghan Markle’s new workwear line, which will be launched next week to benefit Smart Works, a non-profit providing unemployed women with free clothing to help them feel more confident in job interviews.

    Hillary Clinton, former US foreign secretary and Democratic presidential candidate in 2016, has revealed her admiration for American actress-turned-British royal, Meghan Markle.

    Referencing the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, Clinton wrote that she is “inspired” by her efforts to represent the United States “in the UK and on the world stage.”

    Clinton went on to praise Meghan Markle’s support for Smart Works, one of her royal patronages which offers styling and training services to women going to job interviews.

    The Duchess is set to launch her capsule collection of workwear for the charity, which includes a shirt, pants, a blazer, a dress and a bag, in London on 12 September.

    Clinton said of the line: “The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women's economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits.”

    The post, which racked up over 80,000 likes in 24 hours, was met with praise and criticism – as Meghan Markle-related news always does.

    The Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, have been outspoken on environmental matters, but regularly raise eyebrows online for using private jets for travel – and critics were quick to refer to that controversy again.

    “Pretty sure if I married into royalty I'd be doing more than getting some ‘smart suits’ to unemployed women whilst taking millions in taxpayer dollars to redo my house and flying in private jets while simultaneously talking about saving the environment,” one user wrote.

    Another added: “We don’t need to be pandered to about the environment by a person who takes private jets. Wasteful, disgusting and hypocritical.”

    “The moment you get a compliment from Hillary Clinton is the moment you realise something’s terribly wrong,” a comment read.

    Meghan and Hillary are connected by more than just an aspiration to make the world a better place: in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired Sara Latham, a former adviser for Clinton's 2016 campaign, as their head of communications.

    One commenter said of Clinton’s tribute: “You are kidding right. You mean Meg’s PR person Sarah asked you to do this. Remember she worked for you.”

    “Sarah Latham is earning her keep it seems,” wrote a user under the handle 8nilou8. “Inspirational is not the first word that springs to mind when thinking of Meghan Markle. Ruthless is a better adjective.”

    “I’m sure the fact that Meghan Markles head of PR used to work for Hillary Clinton has nothing to do with it, right?” still another user quipped. “You all are getting played if you think this is anything more than a business transaction between two people who don’t give a rip about each other.”

    In two weeks, the Sussexes will take an official tour of Africa, with stops planned in South Africa, Botswana, Angola, and Malawi.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham - Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert

    Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

    The royal trip will focus on grassroots leadership, female rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and environmental issues.

    Prince Harry is expected to launch a three-country forest protection programme in Namibia, Botswana and Angola under the aegis of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative launched in 2015 with the aim of linking all 53 Commonwealth nations into one network of forest conservation projects.

    
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
