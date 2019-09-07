Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap Could Be 'First Giant Step to Peace'

Earlier on Saturday, planes with Russian and Ukrainian detainees landed in Moscow and in Kiev as part of the prisoner swap previously agreed by the two countries.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Russia and Ukraine on having concluded a prisoner swap.

Russia and Ukraine just swapped large numbers of prisoners. Very good news, perhaps a first giant step to peace. Congratulations to both countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

​Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the Russia-Ukraine detainees' release deal a "signal full of hope". The chancellor also called on the conflicting sides in the Donbass to work on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"It makes sense to continue working on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. The German government is ready for this," Merkel said.

Russia and Ukraine began working on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons at the end of the summer. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum on 5 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the issue would be settled in the near future.

The Council of Europe has also commented on the simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Moscow and Kiev that took place on Saturday.

"We welcome the release of prisoners by Russia and Ukraine today. This is an important and encouraging step towards the normalisation of relations between the two member states of the Council of Europe. We are ready to assist in the reconciliation process on the basis of the #ECHR," the council's communications director, Daniel Holtgen said on Twitter.