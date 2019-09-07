Register
17:06 GMT +307 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    Meghan Markle Wants to 'Break the Internet', Seeks to Woo US Media – Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Rumours that Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex might move to the US have circulated since the early days of their relationship, with many questioning if the ex-Hollywood actress would ever truly adapt to life as royal.

    The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle told her new PR company that she wants to "break the internet," according to The Sun.

    The UK royal, who became a mother for the first time this year, is believed to have met with representatives from Sunshine Sachs recently, seeking to regain control of her somewhat worse-for-wear public image.

    A senior royal source told the publication:

    “Meghan is creating a team that is not bogged down by the traditions and regulations of the Palace to work for her and Harry on passion projects. She had been seeking advice from the PR company Sunshine Sachs privately for weeks but decided to officially hire them for the launch of her Vogue Magazine guest edit.”

    The Sun cited the source as saying that even though it was the UK version of the magazine, Meghan wanted maximum coverage in the US.

    “She was incredibly hands-on with the strategy and in one meeting told the staff: “I want to break the internet,”” added the source.

    A story run by the publication on Tuesday suggested that Meghan, 38, had hired a controversial US crisis management PR firm, which once represented Harvey Weinstein and Michael Jackson, behind the backs of Palace staff.

    On 3 September the American firm was put to work publicly for the first time, managing Prince Harry’s launch for the Sussex Royal Foundation, which Harry and Meghan formed after their well-publicised split from William and Kate's foundation.

    Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016.

    Meanwhile, a team of Hollywood agents comprising attorney Rick Genow, business manager Andrew Meyer and talent agent Nick Collins are reportedly involved in Meghan’s future work projects, such as her first children’s book.

    Meghan and Prince Harry have lately embarked on a number of projects, seemingly steering them away from the traditional royal route.

    All the activity has fuelled already existing speculation about whether Harry and Meghan might eventually make the big move to the US.

    According to sources, the couple have discussed a future that would entail spending a large part of their time in Meghan’s home state of California.

    But, claim the sources, the Duchess has opted to begin by surrounding herself with a close-knit group of non-royal advisers she considers “her people.”

    The royal source added: “From just a few months after the royal wedding there has been a growing drum­beat about Harry and Meghan moving to the US eventually. That’s one of the reasons they are being encouraged to spend time in South Africa because it’s a Commonwealth country and keeps them part of the fold.”

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

    But senior Palace staff hope a plan for the couple to spend part of the year living in South Africa will stop them getting restless and unhappy in the UK.

    Representatives for the royal couple have not commented on the reports so far.

    Related:

    ‘Disappointed’ Writers Note Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover Is ‘Very Similar’ to Their 2016 Book
    Meghan Markle Wants to Return to Acting Because She ‘Bored Behind Palace Walls’ – Report
    Meghan Markle Snubs Palace, Hires Hollywood PR Gurus Who Worked With Weinstein – Report
    Tags:
    Prince Harry, Duchess of Sussex, royals, royals, Hollywood, Hollywood, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse