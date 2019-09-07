Meghan Markle Wants to 'Break the Internet', Seeks to Woo US Media – Reports

Rumours that Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex might move to the US have circulated since the early days of their relationship, with many questioning if the ex-Hollywood actress would ever truly adapt to life as royal.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle told her new PR company that she wants to "break the internet," according to The Sun.

The UK royal, who became a mother for the first time this year, is believed to have met with representatives from Sunshine Sachs recently, seeking to regain control of her somewhat worse-for-wear public image.

A senior royal source told the publication:

“Meghan is creating a team that is not bogged down by the traditions and regulations of the Palace to work for her and Harry on passion projects. She had been seeking advice from the PR company Sunshine Sachs privately for weeks but decided to officially hire them for the launch of her Vogue Magazine guest edit.”

The Sun cited the source as saying that even though it was the UK version of the magazine, Meghan wanted maximum coverage in the US.

“She was incredibly hands-on with the strategy and in one meeting told the staff: “I want to break the internet,”” added the source.

A story run by the publication on Tuesday suggested that Meghan, 38, had hired a controversial US crisis management PR firm, which once represented Harvey Weinstein and Michael Jackson, behind the backs of Palace staff.

On 3 September the American firm was put to work publicly for the first time, managing Prince Harry’s launch for the Sussex Royal Foundation, which Harry and Meghan formed after their well-publicised split from William and Kate's foundation.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016.

Meanwhile, a team of Hollywood agents comprising attorney Rick Genow, business manager Andrew Meyer and talent agent Nick Collins are reportedly involved in Meghan’s future work projects, such as her first children’s book.

Meghan and Prince Harry have lately embarked on a number of projects, seemingly steering them away from the traditional royal route.

All the activity has fuelled already existing speculation about whether Harry and Meghan might eventually make the big move to the US.

According to sources, the couple have discussed a future that would entail spending a large part of their time in Meghan’s home state of California.

But, claim the sources, the Duchess has opted to begin by surrounding herself with a close-knit group of non-royal advisers she considers “her people.”

The royal source added: “From just a few months after the royal wedding there has been a growing drum­beat about Harry and Meghan moving to the US eventually. That’s one of the reasons they are being encouraged to spend time in South Africa because it’s a Commonwealth country and keeps them part of the fold.”

© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019

But senior Palace staff hope a plan for the couple to spend part of the year living in South Africa will stop them getting restless and unhappy in the UK.

Representatives for the royal couple have not commented on the reports so far.