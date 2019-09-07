Journalist Kirill Vyshinsky to Fly to Moscow 'Within Minutes' Days After Release From Ukrainian Custody

Ria Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky was released last week on personal recognizane from Ukrainian custody, where he spent over 400 days.

Director General of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Dmitry Kiselev said Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been released by a Ukrainian court, will fly out from Kiev to Moscow within the next few minutes.

“I wished him a good flight and a soft landing in Moscow. We look forward to it,” Kiselev said.

Head of the news outlet Ria Novosti Ukraine, Kirill Vyshinsky, was released on 28 August on the orders of a Kiev appeals court judge. His detention was downgraded to release on personal recognizance with Vyshinsky being obliged to appear in court or give testimony to investigators if necessary.

The prosecutors in the case against Ria Novosti Ukraine's head said they don't mind the court releasing him on personal recognizance. He is still facing charges of treason and supporting the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine after spending 400 days in custody.

Vyshinsky was taken into custody in Kiev on 15 May 2018; two days later, the Kherson city court filed charges. The journalist was informed that he was suspected of supporting the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and treason. The maximum punishment under this article provides for up to 15 years in prison. The court refused to release Vyshinsky from his incarceration eight times while he awaited a hearing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky was arrested "for his direct professional activities, for the exercise of his journalistic function".