UK PM Johnson and Israeli PM Netanyahu Agree on Need to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon

Johnson and Netanyahu have agreed on the need to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and to stop the "wider destabilising Iranian behaviour".

"The Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and a diplomatic solution", a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

The meeting between the two politicians comes after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated a day earlier that Tehran will begin the third stage of reducing its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement on 6 September, given that the desired results it set forth to continue complying have not been achieved.

However, he emphasised that Iran will do anything it needs from the viewpoint of progress in nuclear technology, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as part of a peaceful project.

Netanyahu to 'Thwart French Initiative of Giving Iran Credit Line’

Cnaan Liphshiz, a Europe correspondent for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, has commented on Netanyahu's visit to London.

Netanyahu is on a visit to thwart a French initiative to give Iran a 15 billion credit line that would free it from sanctions. This is facilitated by the fact that Boris Johnson and Netanyahu are birds of a feather when it comes to their outlook on politics. They are both right-of-centre, they are both pragmatists, they are people who can understand one another and speak to one another on a similar level.

Complicating matters is, however, both Netanyahu’s precarious political position - he’s running for an election and some consider him a lame duck because of the insinuations of corruption surrounding him. And of course Johnson’s own problems with Brexit and heading toward elections - or giving up the very issue that brought him to power - which is carrying out Brexit, whatever the price.

The bottom line is that this is a visit that could have yielded tangible positive results for both parties – Israel being able to put the kibosh on the French credit line and the UK being able to reinsert itself in Middle Eastern politics and curry favour with a strong ally there. But because of the current circumstances, this seems highly likely be an exercise in futility, because Johnson’s attention span and Netanyahu’s ability to deliver on favours paid to him are now both limited.

