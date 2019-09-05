Abe Urges Putin to Fulfill 'Historic Mission' Concluding Peace Treaty

"The new cooperative relationship between Japan and Russia is steadily coming to show that state of affairs, thanks to the efforts the two of us have made. And beyond that lies the historic mission of concluding a peace treaty. We can no longer make the people who will live in the future wait", Abe said Thursday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

In response, Putin stated Moscow also seeks to sign a peace treaty with Japan.

"No matter how difficult it is ... we will be moving toward ... concluding the peace treaty on the basis of the 1956 declaration", the Russian President stressed.

Moscow and Tokyo have not signed a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II, due to the dispute over the southern Kuril Islands.

In 1956, both sides signed a joint declaration that provided for the restoration of bilateral relations after the end of World War II. The Soviet Union also agreed to consider handing over two out four disputed islands — Habomai and Shikotan — to Japan, but Tokyo insisted on getting all the Southern Kurils, referring to them as "Northern Territories".

Joint Projects for Moscow and Tokyo

Abe addressed the economic relations between the countries, noting that Japanese-Russian cooperation helped launch over 200 private sector projects in the last three years.

He also announced that Hitachi Zosen industrial corporation will build a waste incineration plant outside Moscow that will be capable of processing up to 7,600 tonnes of waste daily.

"As it incinerates these 7,600 tonnes of waste daily, it can simultaneously generate enough electricity to supply 1.5 million people. This means that, under this calculation, over ten percent of the city of Moscow’s electrical demand will be covered through the incineration of waste", Japanese Prime Minister said.

