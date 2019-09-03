US Taxpayers Covering Pence's Stay at Trump Hotel During Ireland Trip - Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US taxpayers are covering Vice President Mike Pence's stay at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg during his trip to Ireland because he is on an official business there, Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short told reporters on Monday.

"As with almost all of our travel, it's official business," Short said when asked if US taxpayers are paying for Pence’s stay at the hotel in Doonbeg.

Short explained that Pence chose to stay in Doonbeg also because that is where his family is from, adding that the Vice President personally paid to cover the travel expenses of his mother and sister to join him during the trip.

Short noted that Trump may have suggested to Pence to stay at his property in Doonbeg because the facility is the only one that could accommodate the presence of such a large group of guests.

Critics have raised concerns about Pence's two-night stay at the Trump International Gold Links and Hotel because it funnels taxpayer money to President Donald Trump and is 180 miles away from Dublin where meetings with Irish government officials are taking place.