Yellow Vest Campaigner Arrested After Abusing Jeremy Corbyn in Manchester - Reports

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is unpopular with the "yellow vest" protesters, made a speech in the north of England on Monday night. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened a snap election in the autumn in a bid to force through Brexit.

A staunch opponent of Britain remaining in the European Union, protester James Goddard, has been reportedly arrested after an incident in Salford, near Manchester on Monday night.

Mr Goddard and a group of “Yellow Vest” protesters are seen in a video blocking the path of a car outside the Lowry Theatre in Salford where Mr Corbyn was giving a speech.

Mr Goddard, speaking through a megaphone, also called Mr Corbyn and the Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell “traitors”.

Mr Goddard and his companions then broke out into a spontaneous chant of: “We love you Boris, we do.”

When Mr Goddard continued to obstruct the car as it tried to move off with a police escort, he was arrested, handcuffed and taken away in a police van.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told The Independent: “Shortly before 8pm on Monday, police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of breach of the peace.

​Several Labour Party supporters nearby described Mr Goddard and others as “fascist scum.”

During the speech Mr Corbyn said: "When a government finds itself without a majority the solution is not to undermine democracy. The solution is to let the people decide and call a general election."