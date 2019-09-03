Iran to Continue Talks With Europe After Announcing 3rd Retaliatory Step on JCPOA - Deputy FM

BLED, Slovenia (Sputnik) - Iran will continue negotiations with European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after announcing the next round of scrapping its obligations under the nuclear deal, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

If Europe decides to fulfil Iran's demands, the Middle Eastern nation could decide not to take the third step, but this is unlikely to happen, Araghchi noted, stressing that negotiations would continue anyway.

According to the official, Iran has already made a decision on what measures exactly it will announce.

The day before, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will announce Tehran's third retaliatory step to reduce JCPOA obligations on September 4.

Earlier in May, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord.

The decision was made exactly a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran.

The US decision prompted France, Germany and the United Kingdom to create a joint mechanism for trade with Iran called INSTEX.

Following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in June, the mechanism became operational and available to all EU member states. The trading instrument in its initial stage only covers the supply of medicines, medical equipment, and agricultural products, but Tehran also reportedly seeks to export oil.