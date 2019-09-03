Iranian President Rouhani Rules Out Bilateral Talks With US

The comments by the Iranian president come shortly after the country's foreign minister, Javad Zarif, dismissed the US actions towards the 2015 nuclear deal as a "blow" to international law.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has excluded the possibility of bilateral negotiations with the United States, having, however, noted that talks could resume on the following condition:

"If the United States lifts all sanctions, they can, as before, enter into a dialogue within the P5+1 group", he said.

Following the G7 summit in France's Biarritz last month, his American counterpart, Donald Trump, said that he was open to meeting Rouhani under the right circumstances to discus their standoff over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW