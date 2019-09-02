US Vice President Mike Pence has called on countries to remain vigilant claiming that Russia seeks to meddle in elections "around the world" during his visit to Warsaw, Poland.
His comments continue the US policy of groundlessly accusing Russia of meddling in America’s 2016 presidential elections. Similar claims were later made by other western countries, but subsequent probes have failed to find proof that such meddling actually took place. Russia has persistently denied these accusations since day one.
