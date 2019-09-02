Register
12:37 GMT +302 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from children aged 9-14 during an education announcement inside Downing Street in London, Britain, August 30, 2019.

    Tony Blair Warns Jeremy Corbyn He is Being Lured Into an ‘Elephant Trap’ By Boris Johnson

    © REUTERS / Jeremy Selwyn
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tony Blair became leader of the Labour Party in 1994 and led them to a landslide election victory three years later. He remained Prime Minister until 2007 when he handed over to Gordon Brown, who lost a general election three years later.

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been warned by Tony Blair that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting an election "elephant trap."

    Mr Blair, who led the Labour Party to three successive election victories, said: "Boris Johnson knows that if no-deal Brexit stands on its own as a proposition it might well fail but if he mixes it up with the Corbyn question in a general election he could succeed despite a majority being against a no-deal Brexit because some may fear a Corbyn premiership more.”

    Mr Blair, who repositioned Labour further to the right than it had been previously, said Mr Corbyn "should see an election before Brexit is decided for the elephant trap it is."

    The latest poll from Yougov, carried out last week, has the Conservatives on 33 percent, far ahead of Labour on 22 percent, and with the Liberal Democrats just behind on 21 percent.

    ​Mr Johnson’s hardline position on Brexit, and his prorogation of Parliament, is likely to have drawn voters back from the Brexit Party, who earlier this year were threatening to beat the Tories in many constituencies.

    The polls suggest that if Mr Johnson was to call an election between now and Christmas he would win and could get a big enough majority that he could dispense with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party.

    ​Labour could also lose seats in pro-Remain areas to the Liberal Democrats.

    Mr Blair has been a long-time supporter of the European Union, while Mr Corbyn has frequently said he wanted to respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum, as long as it did not mean a no-deal Brexit.

    During Mr Blair’s premiership Mr Corbyn was a sulking backbencher, who frequently rebelled on issues as varied as the Iraq War and PFI (Private Finance Initiative) funding of hospitals and schools.

    Tags:
    Election, Labour Party, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Blair
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls posing for photos in front of the Swiss Pilatus PC-24 business jet at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.
    Girls and Planes: Highlights of MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse