Honduras to Open Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Honduras will open a trade office in Jerusalem on Sunday, which will hold a diplomatic status.

Honduras President Juan Orlando ​Hernandez and his wife, who arrived in Israel on Friday, will take part in the ceremony.

The new office will be an extension of the country's embassy in Tel Aviv.

On Tuesday, Orlando Hernandez said that this move would mean the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Honduras leader is also expected to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

In May 2018, the United States relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem prompting outrage of the Muslim world. Besides Honduras, Jerusalem was recognised as the capital of Israel by Brazil, the Czech Republic, Guatemala and Nauru.