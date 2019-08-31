Register
15:03 GMT +331 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘Time is Right’: Greenland MP Explains Why Arctic Island Should Take Closer Look at Trump’s Offer to Buy It

    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    World
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The US president’s offer to purchase Greenland from Denmark led to a temporary cooling in US-Danish relations, with Denmark’s prime minister calling the idea “absurd” and Trump calling her comments “nasty” and cancelling a much-anticipated state visit to Copenhagen.

    Pele Broberg, a lawmaker from the Partii Naleraq, a Greenlandic centrist party which supports the island’s eventual independence from Denmark, has written an appeal asking Greenlanders to carefully consider President Trump’s recent proposal to buy the island.

    In a letter titled ‘The Time is Right’, published on the party’s official website, Broberg suggested that Trump’s proposal, and the international attention it has garnered, renews the prospects for Greenlanders to once again consider whether the time has come for independence.

    Copenhagen, the lawmaker recalled, never allowed for a referendum on Greenland’s incorporation under the Danish constitution in 1953, in spite of efforts by the UN encouraging decolonization. Denmark, he said, hasn’t allowed Greenland to carry out an independent defence, security and foreign policy since that time, and efforts toward the island’s separation from Copenhagen have moved at a glacial pace.

    According to Broberg, while President Trump’s offer of a cash purchase of Greenland should be politely declined, it opens the opportunity for the island to “open a dialogue about US needs and requirements for an independent Greenland.”

    The US, not Denmark, already ensures Greenland’s defence, the lawmaker argued, and Nuuk needs to understand what it can do to help the US “secure the defence and economic stability of our country, including the signing of a defence agreement between Greenland and the United States to replace the colonial defence agreement” with Denmark.

    “The United States is protecting Greenland today and will protect Greenland in the future. The question is whether we want to talk to the US directly, or continue to let Denmark negotiate over our heads, over the heads of those living in the Arctic,” Broberg wrote.

    Thule Air Force Base
    Aerial view of Thule Air Base in western Greenland

    At the same time, Greenland should “start a dialogue with the Danish government, in accordance with section 21 of the Self-Government Act on transition to independence,” he recommended.

    Ultimately, the lawmaker stressed that Denmark “is not in the Arctic,” but “in Europe,” and Greenland, and as Arctic territory, should decide for itself how to pursue its Arctic policy, “not on behalf of Denmark but on its own behalf. Just as we have opted out of the European Union, it’s time we opt out of the ‘Danish State Community’,” he concluded.

    Partii Naleraq has four seats in Greenland’s 31 seat parliament, the Inatsisartut. Four of the island territory’s seven parties support its eventual independence from Denmark’s control.

    Icebergs float behind the town of Kulusuk in Greenland on August 19, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Jonathan Nackstrand
    Icebergs float behind the town of Kulusuk in Greenland on August 19, 2019.

    US President Donald Trump announced his interest in purchasing Greenland, an autonomous country within the Kingdom of Denmark, earlier this month, saying he would talk about it with Danish authorities. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen immediately told Trump that Greenland was "not for sale," and called his offer an "absurd discussion." Her comments led Trump to postpone his planned state visit to Denmark, and to call her comments "nasty." However, a few days later, Trump told reporters he had a "great" phone conversation with Frederiksen, describing her as a "wonderful woman."

    Trump’s offer to ‘buy’ Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark has caused a stir, but is not new. The US offered to purchase Greenland from Denmark in 1946, with then-President Harry Truman offering to buy the territory from Denmark for $100 million in gold bullion. The offer was rejected, and remained a secret for decades before being revealed in 1991.

    Although Greenland has a population of just 56,000 and a total GDP of $1.8 billion, the territory is also believed to be rich in untapped energy and mineral resources, and has a major strategic significance for the US, both in the Arctic and as a military transit route to Europe.

    Related:

    Why Trump’s Offer to Buy Greenland Isn’t as Mad as It Sounds
    Danish MP Ignites Twitter, Offering Donald Trump ‘Much Better Deal’ Than Buying Greenland
    Trump's Intent to Buy Greenland 'One Way to Stop Russians', US Congressman Claims
    American History of Buying: How Greenland Acquisition Plan Follows Long Tradition of US Land Purchases
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Australian Premiere of 'I, Tonya' on January 23, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
    Rich and Fabulous: Top-10 Highest Paid Actresses This Year According to Forbes
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse