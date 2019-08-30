Register
18:59 GMT +330 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    City for Education

    Moscow Mayor, UAE Prime Minister Discuss Potential of Global Alliance 'Cities for Education'

    © Photo: City for Education/facebook
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Moscow is currently hosting the third international "City for Education" global forum. Taking place at the All-Russian Exhibition Centre, this event brings together scientists and businessmen, as well as teachers and students from all over the world to share their experiences in the field of open education.

    During the Moscow Global Forum "City for Education", the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the creation of an international alliance of cities "For Education" with the Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and shared his country’s experience in developing students’ abilities.

    At the forum, the UAE Prime Minister presented AQDAR, the country’s national programme to develop the abilities of schoolchildren and youth.

    "The city should contribute to the development of science and to education," he said in a speech to the forum participants.

    The representative of the UAE’s top leadership also met with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. They discussed the development of the scientific and educational potential of cities. Following the discussion, the Moscow authorities plan to come up with a proposal to create an international alliance of cities "For Education," the head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow (Russia) Sergey Cheremin said.

    "We hope that, based on the vast experience of relations between the Moscow government and the UAE’s largest cities and regions, … we will be able to make a serious contribution to the development of relations between our countries. This year we are holding the AQDAR summit for the first time and it is a logical continuation of not only bilateral but also multilateral relations… We would like to come up with a proposal, to appeal to representatives of the world’s largest cities to create an alliance of cities "For Education," Cheremin said.

    The AQDAR Global Summit was created on the initiative of the UAE authorities as a continuation of the national programme of the same name. The summit was held twice in Abu Dhabi. In 2019, for the first time, it is taking place outside the UAE as part of the Moscow Global Forum "City for Education."

    Tags:
    education, UAE, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse