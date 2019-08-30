China's Ambassador to Ukraine Dismisses Bolton's 'Slanderous' Statement About Chinese Tech Theft

On Wednesday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton accused China of stealing the plans for the American-made F-35, claiming that Beijing's fifth-generation fighter jet looks similar.

China's ambassador to Ukraine Du Wei said that US National Security Adviser John Bolton's statement about China having stolen US military technology was slanderous.

Bolton said earlier that the US is worried about losing military technology to China. According to him, fifth-generation Chinese fighters look a lot like the F-35, because "they basically stole it".

During his trip to Ukraine, Bolton met with Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed with him his future meeting with Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Bolton claimed that Russia had "stolen" US technology related to the development of hypersonic weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed his remarks and suggested that Washington had copied countless technologies from different countries around the world.

The United States and China have been embroiled in an ongoing trade dispute since June 2018, but tensions were exacerbated last week, when the Chinese State Council said tariffs ranging from 5 to 10 percent would be applied to $75 billion worth of American goods starting 1 September and 15 December.