Porn Website Offers $100,000 Worth of Ad Space to Canada’s Dildo - Report

A small community called Dildo, located on Canada’s island of Newfoundland, has received potentially lucrative offer from one of the most popular pornographic websites on the Internet, YouPorn, the Toronto Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, a letter sent by YouPorn Vice President Charlie Hughes praised the community for its “recent recognition and newfound charm that is attracting many to your town,” before proceeding to outline his proposal for capitalising on the settlement’s fame.

"In order to keep up the good times my staff and I are elated to offer the town of Dildo a free ad campaign towards your tourism efforts worth $100,000 on YouPorn, which receives 20 million homepage views a day!" the letter reads. "We hope Dildo’s Tourism Department accepts our offer soon, so that we can bolster the town’s economy through supporting the municipal services your residents’ desire and deserve."

The newspaper said that it reached out to the Local Service District of Dildo, but the latter responded by saying that it preferred to "not immediately comment on this development."

The community was suddenly thrust into media spotlight after it became the focus of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! talk-show, whose host Jimmy Kimmel was made Dildo’s honorary mayor.