Register
09:32 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines July 22, 2019

    ‘I Hope You Freeze in Time’: Philippines’ Duterte Slams Iceland in Furious Rant on Abortion Policies

    © REUTERS / ELOISA LOPEZ
    World
    Get short URL
    Egor Efimchik
    0 21

    Iceland’s government is not known to have criticised Duterte’s abortion policies, but it has recently championed an international initiative calling for an investigation into his three-year-old war on drugs.

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lampooned Iceland's abortion laws in yet another one of his rants against the small Nordic nation after it pushed for a United Nations probe into alleged human rights violations in the Philippines.

    Discussing family planning at an event with local farmers on Tuesday, Duterte said he supported contraception but not abortion. "Abortion is out. I will not allow it," he told agrarians, as quoted by Rapler.

    He then turned his anger on Iceland, which allowed abortion within the first 16 weeks of pregnancy in 1975.

    "Iceland allows the slaughter of the fetus inside the womb of the mother up to 6 months. Putang ina nila (Son of a b**ch)," Duterte said.

    He added: "Iceland doesn't eat anything except for ice. The whites really have no shame, and yet they teach me what to do."

    "I'm so sorry for you that you are in the ice forever. I hope you freeze in time."

    Why is the Abortion Issue on the Agenda?

    The Pacific nation of 108 million is facing a high population growth rate of around 1.6 per cent, according to Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.

    Much of this growth is due to an alarming teenage pregnancy rate, which stood at 8.7 per cent in 2017 – one of the highest in the region. Nine per cent of females between 15 and 19 gave birth that year, and the trend is most common among poor and uneducated women.

    A government report said last month that about 500 teenage girls become mothers every day while just under 200,000 girls get pregnant every year.

    Last week, Ernesto Pernia asked Duterte to issue an executive order declaring a "national social emergency" over the teenage pregnancies.

    The government has launched a national programme on population and family planning this year, which includes social protection programmes for teenage mothers, promotion of contraceptives, and raising awareness of sexual and reproductive health.

    What's Behind the Iceland-Philippines Row?

    Duterte began lambasting Iceland's government last month after it spearheaded a United Nations resolution calling for a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in the Philippines and an investigation into the drug war-related killings.

    The Human Rights Council adopted Iceland's resolution, prompting a fierce rebuke from Philippine authorities.

    A spokesman for Duterte said the resolution was meant to "embarrass" Manila and a Philippine senator stated that Reykjavik has "no moral grounds to lecture" them, while the president said he was considering cutting diplomatic ties with Iceland.

    After becoming president in 2016, Duterte delivered on his pledge to launch a crackdown on drug trafficking and drug dealers. The official death count in his drug war has exceeded 6,600, with the president admitting in June that he has no control over the drug problem.

    The drug war has drawn international criticism; human rights campaigners claim there have been some 27,000 drug-related killings (an estimate the government rejects) and accuse Philippine police of carrying out extrajudicial executions.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse