Washington Engaging in Economic Terrorism Against Iran - FM Zarif

Earlier, the US Treasury imposed economic penalties against two "networks" allegedly linked to Iran and helping it evade the American sanctions regime and boost the country's missile programme.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States will have to observe the 2015 nuclear deal if it wants to meet for talks.

"The United States is engaged in an economic war against the Iranian people and it won't be possible for us to engage with the United States unless they stop imposing a war and engaging in economic terrorism against the Iranian people," Zarif said.

"So if they want to come back into the room there is a ticket that they need to purchase and that ticket is to observe the agreement," he added, referring to the the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Tensions between Iran and the US have intensified following the 2018 US withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions against Tehran. Recently, Washington has built up its military presence in the region and attempted to form a regional coalition against Iran.

Tehran, reacting to the US moves, announced a partial suspension of its obligations under the JCPOA, noting that it would continue to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days until the five remaining signatories to the deal (China, France, Germany, the UK, and Russia) ensured that Tehran's interests were protected.