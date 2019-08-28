Heidi Klum Welcomes New Family Member Upon Return From Italian Honeymoon

The German catwalk stunner recently married Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz for the second time in a lavish, star-studded ceremony on a yacht in Capri, Italy, and now the couple has expanded their family, having welcomed a new small member.

Heidi Klum celebrated National Dog Day on Monday by welcoming an adorable pooch named Anton to her family, having posted a series of cute photos of the puppy on her Instagram account.

While the supermodel did not reveal his breed, many commenters assumed by his grey muzzle and shaggy coat that Anton is an Irish Wolfhound.

The dog's adoption appeared to be one of the first things Heidi and her newly-minted hubby, Tom Kaulitz, have done since returning from their magical honeymoon in Italy. They have been dating since early 2018 and got engaged in December. The couple legally tied the knot in February 2019, but celebrated their marriage for the second time in a lush Italian ceremony earlier this month.

Although it's unclear what other pets the family owns, Anton has joined Heidi's four children: a 15-year-old daughter, Leni, from Flavio Briatore, the Italian managing dierctor of Renault's Formula One team, and three kids she shares with her ex-husband, singer Seal, 14-year-old Henry, 12-year-old Johan, and 10-year-old Lou.