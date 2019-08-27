Johnson Sets Out Range of Alternatives to Backstop as Farage Calls Brexit Deal 'Worst in History'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is meeting other opposition politicians in an effort to avert a no-deal Brexit. It comes as the British government seeks to renegotiate Theresa May’s Brexit deal with the EU.

The Prime Minister's spokeswoman said Tuesday he has set out a “range of options” as an alternative to the Irish backstop.

Asked by journalists about reports the prime minister was happy to accept the rest of Mrs May’s Brexit withdrawal deal if the backstop was removed, she said he had been clear the changes he was seeking were to the backstop only.

But Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the withdrawal agreement was the “worst deal in history” even if the backstop was removed.

— David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) August 27, 2019

​The prime minister's spokeswoman said last week's discussions with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron had gone well and she added: "What is clear is if there is goodwill on both sides and a determination to get things done, solutions to the backstop exist and the prime minister thinks these should be discussed without delay."

A spokeswoman for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU would engage constructively with the UK government about any concrete proposals.

The prime minister’s spokeswoman also said Mr Johnson understood the concerns of people in the UK on fracking and said shale gas developments must be “safe and environmentally sound”.

She said the government’s view was that shale gas had the potential to deliver job and improve Britain’s energy security situation.

— Adam Price (@Adamprice) August 27, 2019

​The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, is planning to defeat the government in a no-confidence vote and then become caretaker prime minister.

Mr Corbyn is meeting with the leaders of the SNP, Liberal Democrats, Change UK, Plaid Cymru and Green Party on Tuesday and has said he is willing to consider "all tactics available" to stop the UK leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal.

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly said Mr Corbyn was offering only "chaos, delay and uncertainty."