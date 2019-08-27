Register
    US actress and UNHCR ambassador Angelina Jolie delivers a speech during a visit to a camp for displaced Iraqis in Khanke, a few kilometres (miles) from the Turkish border in Iraq's Dohuk province, on January 25, 2015.

    Angelina Jolie's 'Humanitarian' YouTube Channel Fuels Media Speculation She May Run for US President

    © AFP 2019 / Safin Hamed
    Over the past year, there's been much speculation in the media that Angelina Jolie may be planning to run for office someday, with the actress herself hinting that she is "open and out there".

    Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie, who has served as special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2012, launched her own YouTube channel earlier this month - and it doesn't seem like her followers will get any makeup tutorials from the woman who has topped countless "most beautiful" lists.

    Jolie's channel focuses primarily on her humanitarian work and has already amassed over 8,400 subscribers.

    "In her expanded role, Jolie focuses on major crises that result in mass population displacements, undertaking advocacy and representing UNHCR and the High Commissioner at the diplomatic level. She also engages with decision-making on global displacement issues. Through this work, she has helped contribute to the vital process of finding solutions for people forced to flee their homes", the channel's description reads.

    The 44 year-old, who's currently busy promoting her new movie, Maleficent: Mistresses of Evil, has uploaded two videos to the channel so far, one featuring a keynote address at the 2019 General Assembly Ministerial Meeting, and another speech at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast in 2017.

    Breitbart has suggested that the channel's launch could potentially fuel mounting speculation that the actress is eyeing a future in politics that may even involve running for president. Jolie has herself hinted in a December interview with the BBC's Today programme that she may pursue a new career path.

    "Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would have laughed. I really don't know. I always say I will go where I am needed. I don't know if I am fit for politics but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I'm pretty open and out there. I can take a lot on the chin so that's good".

    ​At the time, the programme's host, Justin Webb, told her that he would put her on a list of potential 2020 candidates, at which Jolie laughed and replied, "Thank you".

    Jolie first became aware of humanitarian crises around the world while on set of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) in Cambodia, an experience which she said led her to contact the UN. In early 2001, she was named as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador to coordinate action to solve refugee problems worldwide.

    Since then, she has visited international trouble spots and personally met with refugees and internally displaced persons in dozens of countries. The actress has six children, three of them were adopted internationally (Cambodia, Ethiopia, Vietnam), while the others are biological.

