02:39 GMT +327 August 2019
    G7 Fails to Reach Consensus on Russia Reinstatement

    World
    BIARRITZ, France (Sputnik) – Leaders of the Group of Seven nations failed to reach an agreement on Russia’s possible return to the format during the summit in the seaside French town of Biarritz.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump agreed with French leader Emmanuel Macron's proposal to invite Russia to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States. Trump also said that Russia should return to what used to be the G8 group of industrialized nations.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia views as useful any form of dialogue with the G7 nations.

    The G8 format had been in place from 1998-2014, but was then reduced to the G7 due to disagreements with Russia regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine.

    The G7 nations have accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine’s domestic affairs and as a result, introduced sanctions.

     

    G7 Summit

    Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the domestic affairs of Ukraine, or any other foreign state.

    No Consensus on Russia

    Following the summit, Macron pointed out that the leaders had not reached any agreement on possible Russia’s return to the G7 format, which would turn it back into the G8.

    “Regarding Russia and the situation in Ukraine, we had a long discussion ... It prevented a consensus on inviting Russia to our table”, Macron said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after posing for a family photo with invited guests during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019.
    French President Emmanuel Macron talks with U.S. President Donald Trump after posing for a family photo with invited guests during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019.

    According to the French leader, the United States will have a right to decide whether Russia should be invited to the next summit that will be held in this country.

    “The invitation to the negotiating table is a decision of the inviting country. But the transition from the G7 format to the G8 format must be supported unanimously”, he added.

    Media reported that Trump’s calls for Russia’s return to the format caused a row with some other G7 leaders during the summit in Biarritz.

    Trump’s position on the issue was reportedly supported by resigned Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who represented the country during the summit, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe demonstrated a neutral stance.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during his news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during his news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France

    At the same time, other leaders disagreed with Trump, insisting that Russia should not be a part of the format, as the latter is a group of liberal democracies.

    Other Topics of Conversation

    The G7 leaders published on Monday a five-point joint declaration following the summit.

    "The G7 Leaders wish to underline their great unity and the positive spirit of the debates. The G7 Summit organized by France in Biarritz has successfully produced agreements by the Heads of State and Government themselves on several points", it reads.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump chat during the family photo session with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019.
    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump chat during the family photo session with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 25, 2019.

    The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States reiterated their commitment to "open and fair world trade" and overhauling the World Trade Organization.

    Concerning Iran, they simply agreed that their shared objectives were to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and foster peace and stability in the region.

    On Ukraine, the G7 leaders confirmed that France and Germany would organize a Normandy summit in the coming weeks to achieve "tangible results". The four-way summit will also include the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.

    US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    On Libya, the seven nations backed the UN and African Union’s efforts to convene a conference of all stakeholders and regional actors. They reiterated that the conflict could only be resolved through a political process.

    And lastly, on the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the leaders reaffirmed the "existence and importance" of the UK-Chinese pact that saw the United Kingdom hand the city over to China on the condition of giving it a high degree of autonomy and said that the violence should be avoided.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
