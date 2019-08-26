Register
26 August 2019
    Miners work underground at the Harmony Goldmine, near Carletonville, South Africa, in this Wednesday Oct. 27, 2004 file photo. Some 3,000 miners were trapped underground when a water pipe burst and probably caused a shaft to collapse Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2007, in Harmony Gold's Elandsrand Mine near Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital and gold-mining center

    South Africa Mine Found to Contain Highest-Grade Deposits of Rare Earth Metals

    Svetlana Ekimenko
    The Steenkampskraal mine, located about 350 kilometres north of Cape Town, South Africa, used to produce thorium, a component of nuclear fuel, in the 1950-60s.

    South Africa’s Steenkampskraal mine is on course to become hot mining property thanks to the discovery of some of the world's highest-grade deposits of rare earth metals, reports AFP.

    Now it has been found to have monazite ore, which contains extremely high-grade rare earth minerals, including neodymium and praseodymium.

    Now it has been found to have monazite ore, which contains extremely high-grade rare earth minerals, including neodymium and praseodymium. Rare earth elements are a group of 17 minerals unique for their magnetic, catalytic and electrochemical properties.

    The elements are vital to modern-day industries, with uses ranging from industrial magnets, alloys for aircraft engines, military hardware, and hybrid cars to consumer electronic devices and medical equipment.

    "Steenkampskraal will become a very important source of rare earths for the global industry", says Trevor Blench, chairman of Steenkampskraal Holdings Limited.

    ​Currently, China produces the largest share of so-called "tech minerals", more than the US, which relies on the Asian country for about 80 percent of its rare-earth imports.

    However, against the backdrop of the escalating US-China trade friction, President Donald Trump on 22 July issued an executive order to find other sources of the crucial elements.

    Last year, China became a net importer of some rare earths due to its massive trade in electric vehicles, while its own government also conducted a crackdown on illegal exploration and production.

    As demand for the minerals grows, the Steenkampskraal mine could fill the void, suggested Blench.

    While no mines for rare earth elements currently operate in South Africa, mineralogist Deshenthree Chetty at Mintek, a government mineral and metallurgy research department, said:

    "South Africa is certainly on par with any other country that would lay a claim to being able to supply rare earths elements to meet this increasing demand".

    ​Steenkampskraal has secured all the licences required to start mining, with prospects of an initial production of 2,700 tonnes a year once funding of $50 million (45 million euros) has been secured, with further plans to expand.

