Register
09:52 GMT +326 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian flag flutters on board the Adrian Darya oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019.

    US Seeks to Prevent Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya From Off-Loading in Mediterranean Ports

    © AFP 2019 / JOHNNY BUGEJA
    World
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 01

    The oil-laden Iranian tanker Adrian Darya currently appears to be heading to Turkey after its release from detention off Gibraltar after a five-week standoff.

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton has strongly urged not to allow the Iranian tanker Adrian Darya to off-load in a Mediterranean port, in a Twitter statement on Sunday.

    “All hands on deck in the campaign to stop Iran from funding terror, destabilizing the globe, and breaking international sanctions. The illicit oil heading to Turkey on the Adrian Darya 1 must not be allowed off-loaded in port or at sea", tweeted Bolton.

    ​Earlier, on 25 August the Iranian Navy's Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated the country's naval forces are ready to escort the oil tanker Adrian Darya (formerly known as the Grace 1), recently released by Gibraltar authorities after more than a month-long detention, if Tehran deems it necessary.

    "Iran's naval forces have already safeguarded over 6,000 vessels passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and are ready to escort Iranian vessels anytime and anywhere that is needed", the admiral said.

    Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya (Grace 1) Reportedly En Route to Turkey

    The Iranian tanker at the heart of a US-Iran confrontation is currently reported to be heading to Turkey, data from real-time ship tracking website MarineTraffic showed on Saturday.

    Previous data suggested the oil-laden vessel was heading to the Greek port of Kalamata, however the new tracking information indicates the vessel will sail past Greece through the Mediterranean and dock at the southern Turkish port of Mersin on 31 August.
    Greece had said it would not offer any facilities to the tanker.

    The US warned Athens, as well as other countries and their businesses that they might face US sanctions if they "assist" the Iranian tanker in any way.

    The Adrian Darya, formerly called Grace 1, was released from detention off Gibraltar after a five-week standoff.

    The vessel had been impounded by local authorities with the help of British marines on 4 July on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions. Tehran slammed the detention as an illegal act of "piracy" and 
    has also denied the tanker was ever headed for Syria.

    The Iranian tanker’s detention sparked a row between Tehran and London, which was followed by the detention of UK-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz due to an alleged violation of international maritime regulations.

    Tehran claimed that the detention was not tied to the spat around the Grace 1.

    A view of the Grace 1 super tanker i near a Royal Marine patrol vessel in the British territory of Gibraltar, Thursday, July 4, 2019
    © AP Photo / Marcos Moreno
    A view of the Grace 1 super tanker i near a Royal Marine patrol vessel in the British territory of Gibraltar, Thursday, July 4, 2019

    The UK overseas territory's authorities released the Grace 1 on 15 August despite the United States issuing a warrant to seize the vessel while it was still in Gibraltar's waters in order to confiscate its cargo and $995,000 for alleged sanctions violations.

    Gibraltar rejected Washington's request, citing the different stances on sanctions against Iran held by the EU and US.
    Upon its release the tanker changed its name to the Adrian Darya.

    Heightened US-Iran Tensions

    The developments come against the backdrop of a dangerous spike in tensions with Iran following Washington’s decision to ditch the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year, also commonly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, thus largely halting the sale of Tehran's crude oil internationally.

    US President Donald Trump had long been critical of the deal, claiming it had stopped short of curbing Iran's ballistic missile programme, and pulled the US out of it on 8 May 2018.

    Tensions proceeded to flare dramatically, with the Persian Gulf witnessing attacks on oil tankers and other confrontations that the United States blamed on Iran and used as a pretext for beefing up its military presence in the region.

    Tehran has rejected all allegations against it.

     

    Related:

    Moscow Slams Bolton's Claims on Defence Technology Theft, Recalls Property Seizure by US
    Iranian Oil Tanker Adrian Darya Sails to Greece Following Release-Reports
    Iranian Tanker Adrian Darya Currently Leased to Iranian Shipping Company - Reports
    US Threatens to 'Aggressively' Apply Sanctions Over Iranian Oil Tanker Adrian Darya
    Tags:
    Tehran, Syria, EU sanctions, Strait of Hormuz, Gibraltar, grace 1, Habibollah Sayyari, Iran, Iran, United States, United States, United States, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sneak Peek Into Mysterious Mongolia: Yurts, Nomads and Genghis Khan
    Sneak Peek Into Mysterious Mongolia: Yurts, Nomads and Genghis Khan
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse