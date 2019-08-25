Register
14:29 GMT +325 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1

    Iranian Navy Ready to Escort Oil Tanker Sought by US: Done It in Gulf, Can Do It Anywhere

    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    World
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    0 0 0

    An Iranian tanker was arrested by authorities in British overseas territory Gibraltar last month over a tip from the US that the ship allegedly was carrying oil for Syria thus undermining EU sanctions against the country. Tehran has denied Washington's claims.

    The Iranian Navy's Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari stated on 25 August that the country's naval forces are ready to escort the oil tanker Adrian Darya (formerly known as the Grace 1), recently released by Gibraltar authorities after more than a month-long detention, if Tehran deems it necessary.

    "Iran's naval forces have already safeguarded over 6,000 vessels passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and are ready to escort Iranian vessels anytime and anywhere that is needed", the admiral said.

    The Iranian oil tanker, Grace 1, was arrested in Gibraltar by local authorities on 4 July over a tip from the US, claiming that the vessel was delivering its cargo to Syria thereby violating the EU's sanctions against Damascus. Tehran slammed the detention as an illegal act of "piracy" and demanded the ship be released immediately.

    Following a probe by Gibraltar into Washington’s claims, the Grace 1 was set free on 15 August despite a last minute effort by the US to prevent it by issuing an arrest warrant, something which was rejected by the UK overseas territory's authorities. Upon its release the tanker then changed its name to Adrian Darya.

    A crew member checks the new name of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019. - Gibraltar rejected a US demand to seize the Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.
    © AFP 2019 / JOHNNY BUGEJA
    A crew member checks the new name of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019. - Gibraltar rejected a US demand to seize the Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a diplomatic dispute as it prepared to leave the British overseas territory after weeks of detention.

    The US is still seeking to detain the tanker under the arrest warrant, which was filed with a sloppy mistake. In light of the reports that the ship might dock in Greece, Washington warned Athens, as well as other countries and their businesses that they might face US sanctions if they "assist" the Iranian tanker in any way. The most recent reports indicate that the Adrian Darya is heading for Turkey.

    The Iranian tanker’s brief detention caused a row between Tehran and London, which was followed by the detention of a British tanker in the Persian Gulf by Iranian authorities over alleged maritime violations. Tehran, however, claimed that the detention was not tied to the spat around the Grace 1.

    Related:

    Iran's Grace 1 Oil Tanker Leaves Gibraltar (Video)
    Iran Warns US Against Detaining Iranian Oil Tanker in International Waters - Tehran
    'No Request' From Iran Tanker to Dock in Greece, Claims Minister as US Warns Against Aiding Vessel
    US Issues Warrant to Seize Iranian Grace 1 Oil Tanker - Justice Department
    Iranian Tanker Grace 1 Leaving Gibraltar After Month-Long Arrest
    Tags:
    oil tanker, Iran, US, Iranian Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Robot Skybot F-850 is being prepared for a space launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome
    'Let's Go!': Robot Fedor Repeats Yuri Gagarin's Famous Phrase During Space Launch
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok