G7 Summit Kicks Off at French Resort City of Biarritz - Video

Live on Saturday as the 45th G7 summit kicks off in the French city of Biarritz. The summit will run from 24-26 August, and will see the participation of the leaders of the Group of Seven (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) as well as European Council President Donald Tusk.

US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the summit, along with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Other leaders invited to Biarritz include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

