German Gov't Says Opposing EU-Mercosur Free Trade Deal 'Not Appropriate Response' to Amazon Fires - Report

Earlier in the day it was reported that Ireland could vote against the trade agreement between the European Union and the four-nation South American trade bloc, Mercosur, if Brazil fails to protect the Amazon rain forest from wildfires. The move was supported by France and Finland.

Opposing the EU-Mercosur free trade deal is not an appropriate response to the Amazon fires, a German government spokesman has said, as quoted by AFP.

"Failing to conclude the Mercosur agreement would not contribute to reducing the clearing of the rainforest in Brazil," he told the agency.

Previously, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron accused Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro of lying about climate at the G20 meeting in Osaka. During talks with Bolsonaro at the Osaka summit, Macron expressed concerns over the growing rate of deforestation in the Amazon and urged his Brazilian counterpart not to quit the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

"Given the attitude of Brazil over the last weeks, the president can only conclude that President Bolsonaro lied to him at the Osaka (G20) summit" in June, a French presidential official said.

In a statement on Friday, Macron's office also said that France would oppose the Mercosur trade deal between the EU and South American countries, which is facing opposition from several members of the European bloc.

