Live Video: Opening Ceremony for Europe's Largest Mosque Held in Chechnya

The newly-built mosque is dedicated to Chechnya's first president Akhmad Kadyrov, father of the region's current leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

An opening ceremony for the largest mosque in Europe is being held today, with more than 200 guests from 43 countries in attendance.

The new mosque has been heralded as 'The pride of Muslims'; it is situated in the city of Shali, Chechnya and will be capable of seating up to 20,000 worshippers.

Construction of the mosque took seven years; the structure is spread across five hectares, its central dome is 40 metres tall and it features four 63-metre-tall minarets.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!