Huawei Launch Conference Kicks Off in China - Video

Chinese tech giant Huawei holds a launch conference in Shenzhen, China to present their latest, most innovative products.

During the event, the world's fastest AI training chip and a next-generation AI computing framework are set to be unveiled.

The company has sustained several blows during its face-off with US authorities, which have accused Huawei of colluding with the Chinese government, a claim denied by both Beijing and the tech giant.

On Monday, the US Commerce Department added 46 Huawei affiliates to its economic black list and confirmed that it will extend the temporary general license that authorises Huawei and its non-affiliates to buy supplies from US companies, for an additional 90 days.

