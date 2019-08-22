MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's idea to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not the Kremlin's business since Russia does not engage in "international shopping" and does not want to meddle in US-Danish relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Trump recently confirmed media reports about his interest in buying Greenland, while Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was not for sale, rejecting the idea as absurd, prompting Trump to cancel a planned visit to Copenhagen.

The Danish royal family were 'surprised' to learn that Trump postponed his visit. Former US ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford took to Twitter to express his indignation over the way Trump treats a country which is an ally of the US. According to Gifford, Trump acted like a child, 'snubbing the entire Kingdom'.

Trump, for his part, commented on the Danish PM's statement about the absurdity of Greenland's sale, saying that she was 'not nice' not just to him but to the entire American nation. He also continued tweeting about Denmark, saying that the country spends little in NATO and treats the US unfairly.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US president had been asking his advisers if Washington could purchase Greenland. According to sources cited by the media, Trump was very interested when he learned about Greenland's natural resources and its geopolitical status.

Greenland is an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark. Since 1979, Denmark has been in charge of Greenland’s foreign affairs, military issues and constitutional matters, while Greenland makes decisions on its internal affairs independently.