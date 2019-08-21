Macron Says Current System of Taxing Tech Giants Unfair, Including on US Workers

Last month, France approved a 3% tax on the revenues that companies earn from providing digital services to French users.

Speaking to the media ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz, French President Emmanuel Macron said that US tech giants pay unfairly low taxes and urged Washington to help reform the international corporate tax code.

"The big digital players are not contributing to the common good," Macron told reporters days ahead of a G7 summit in France. "I don't agree with this system, I don't think it's a good one, including for American workers."

Macron added that making tech giants pay higher taxes is a matter of social justice.

Currently, tech giants as Facebook, Google and Amazon can book profits in low-tax countries like Ireland or Luxembourg, no matter where their revenue comes from.

In July the French parliament approved a 3% tax on the revenue from digital services earned in France by tech companies receiving more than $27 million in revenue in the country. US President Donald Trump reacted to the initiative by saying that "Macron's foolishness" would result in reciprocal measures against France, hinting at the country's wine exports.