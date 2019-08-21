The prime minister's comments come one day after US President Donald Trump postponed a planned visit to Copenhagen. Trump explained he'd made the move because the prime minister was not interested in his offer to buy Greenland, the world's largest island, which is self-governing but remains part of the Danish kingdom.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said the recent developments in the Arctic region mean there is need for stronger cooperation between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States.

She delivered the comments shortly after US President Donald Trump cancelled an official scheduled trip to Denmark.

Trump said he would reschedule the meeting with Frederiksen, which was slated to take place in two weeks, for another time because she had shown “no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland.”

Frederiksen said on Wednesday that she was “disappointed and surprised” by Trump’s decision to cancel the trip, but told reporters that “the invitation for a stronger strategic cooperation with the Americans in the Arctic is still open”.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump confirmed sensational reports that he was eyeing up the United States' biggest territorial acquisition yet, but said that it wasn't a top priority. Although home to fewer than 60,000 people, Greenland is bigger than Mexico.

“It’s something we talked about,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “The concept came up and I said certainly, strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to (Denmark) a little bit.”

As initially reported by The Wall Street Journal, he was considering the purchase both due to the island's good strategic position and because of its vast mineral resources.

Frederiksen called Trump’s prospective real estate deal an “absurd discussion”, while a handful of Danish politicians and the Greenland government said the island was not up for sale.

Greenland – the biggest island on the planet – is an autonomous region within the Kingdom of Denmark with a limited government that takes care of all matters except for defence and foreign policy.

It is home to the Thule Air Base, the US’s northernmost base, which was set up in 1941 and currently provides early missile warning, space surveillance and control.

The United States has already considered buying Greenland for $100 million in gold in 1946, but Denmark never accepted the offer.